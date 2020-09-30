1/
Ralph Thissen
1925 - 2020
Ralph J. Thissen
June 3, 1925 - Sept 23, 2020
Ralph J. Thissen was born June 3, 1925, in Wisconsin. He passed away on September 23, 2020, after battling a long illness. In 1931, Ralph's family moved from Wisconsin to Chowchilla, CA to help operate a chicken hatchery owned by his mother's family.
During World War II, 1943-46, he served on the USS Saratoga CV-3 Aircraft Carrier working with the boilers and fuel oil burners. During his time on board, his ship was involved in the battle of Iwo Jima. Upon completion of his service, Ralph returned home to Chowchilla and began his life's work operating a dairy for a few years, and then farming alfalfa, cotton, and corn. In 1989, Ralph and his wife retired to Merced, CA.
He married Norine (nee) Sarah and together they raised five children. Over the years he coached Little League; was president of YMI, 20/30 Club, the local DHIA, and was a board member of the Minturn Cotton Gin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mae Thissen, as well as his siblings: Wilbur, Ronald, Marjorie, Leland, Kenneth, Gerald and Audrey. His son, Dana, passed away earlier this year.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norine; his children, Patti Rickerd (Thomas), Kimberly Ivans (David), Debra Comez (Michael) and Matthew Thissen (Teresa); Wanda Thissen (daughter-in-law); nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister (Catherine) and brother (Robert); a sister-in-law (Jacqueline); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star & Chowchilla News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel
140 South 6th Street
Chowchilla, CA 93610
5596653012
