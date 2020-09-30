Ralph J. ThissenJune 3, 1925 - Sept 23, 2020Ralph J. Thissen was born June 3, 1925, in Wisconsin. He passed away on September 23, 2020, after battling a long illness. In 1931, Ralph's family moved from Wisconsin to Chowchilla, CA to help operate a chicken hatchery owned by his mother's family.During World War II, 1943-46, he served on the USS Saratoga CV-3 Aircraft Carrier working with the boilers and fuel oil burners. During his time on board, his ship was involved in the battle of Iwo Jima. Upon completion of his service, Ralph returned home to Chowchilla and began his life's work operating a dairy for a few years, and then farming alfalfa, cotton, and corn. In 1989, Ralph and his wife retired to Merced, CA.He married Norine (nee) Sarah and together they raised five children. Over the years he coached Little League; was president of YMI, 20/30 Club, the local DHIA, and was a board member of the Minturn Cotton Gin.He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mae Thissen, as well as his siblings: Wilbur, Ronald, Marjorie, Leland, Kenneth, Gerald and Audrey. His son, Dana, passed away earlier this year.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norine; his children, Patti Rickerd (Thomas), Kimberly Ivans (David), Debra Comez (Michael) and Matthew Thissen (Teresa); Wanda Thissen (daughter-in-law); nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister (Catherine) and brother (Robert); a sister-in-law (Jacqueline); as well as several nieces and nephews.Arrangements under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, CA.