Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona Luna. View Sign

RAMONA LUNA

Sep 22, 1941 - Mar 6, 2019

Ramona Luna was born in Phoenix, Arizona and settled in Los Banos with her family in 1962. She cared for her large family for many years and also worked various jobs to help support the family. She was also very involved in each of their lives and would help with all the small details, always welcomed friends and family into her home, and had a passion for Bingo.

Preceded in death by husband Marino Tovar in 1981, and in 1999, her husband Aurelio Luna; one son, John Tovar; two sisters: Connie and Concepcion.

She is survived by her mother Juanita "Bebe" Larez; siblings: Juan Larez and Maria Larez; children: Marino Tovar, Anna Rea, Adelita Wischmeyer, Rosalia Castillo, Mark Tovar, Monica Griffith, Christopher Luna, Rosa Luna, Aurelio Luna, Jr. and Rick Luna; 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, the visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel, Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



RAMONA LUNASep 22, 1941 - Mar 6, 2019Ramona Luna was born in Phoenix, Arizona and settled in Los Banos with her family in 1962. She cared for her large family for many years and also worked various jobs to help support the family. She was also very involved in each of their lives and would help with all the small details, always welcomed friends and family into her home, and had a passion for Bingo.Preceded in death by husband Marino Tovar in 1981, and in 1999, her husband Aurelio Luna; one son, John Tovar; two sisters: Connie and Concepcion.She is survived by her mother Juanita "Bebe" Larez; siblings: Juan Larez and Maria Larez; children: Marino Tovar, Anna Rea, Adelita Wischmeyer, Rosalia Castillo, Mark Tovar, Monica Griffith, Christopher Luna, Rosa Luna, Aurelio Luna, Jr. and Rick Luna; 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, the visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel, Los Banos. Funeral Home Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc

1840 S Center Ave

Los Banos , CA 93635

(209) 826-4242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close