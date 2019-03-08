RAMONA LUNA
Sep 22, 1941 - Mar 6, 2019
Ramona Luna was born in Phoenix, Arizona and settled in Los Banos with her family in 1962. She cared for her large family for many years and also worked various jobs to help support the family. She was also very involved in each of their lives and would help with all the small details, always welcomed friends and family into her home, and had a passion for Bingo.
Preceded in death by husband Marino Tovar in 1981, and in 1999, her husband Aurelio Luna; one son, John Tovar; two sisters: Connie and Concepcion.
She is survived by her mother Juanita "Bebe" Larez; siblings: Juan Larez and Maria Larez; children: Marino Tovar, Anna Rea, Adelita Wischmeyer, Rosalia Castillo, Mark Tovar, Monica Griffith, Christopher Luna, Rosa Luna, Aurelio Luna, Jr. and Rick Luna; 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, the visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel, Los Banos.
