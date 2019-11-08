Ramona "Mona" Marie Giuliani
Resident of Los Banos, CA, Ramona passed from this life on October 28, 2019. Born on May 16, 1967. She is survived by her father Medford "Pepper" Snyder, her daughter Morgan Giuliani and her son Joseph Giuliani, sister Kimberlee Snyder Smith, brother Dan Snyder and Kevin Snyder, proceeded in death by her mother Kathy Quinn. She was raised in Almaden Valley and eventually made Los Banos her home. She was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister and friend.
Mona studied Business & Finance at CSU Fresno and went on to manage many business endeavors in the property management market. More recently, she managed Human Resources and Accounting at Ideal Environmental in Los Banos, CA. In her personal life, Mona had a love for horses and was an active member of the American Quarter Horse Association. For many years, Mona worked with her father, Pepper, managing horse boarding and breeding for Sprig Haven Farms.
Mona was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and granddaughter. She had a passion for living life to the fullest and her family was most important to her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Darling-Fischer Garden Chapel, 471 E. Santa Clara St. San Jose, Ca. Reception to follow. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mona's name may be sent to: New Bethany, 1441 Berkeley Drive, Los Banos,
Ca. 93635.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 8, 2019