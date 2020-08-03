Ramona MillerAPR 6, 1965 - JULY 19, 2020Born to Manuel & Gregoria Chavez on 4/6/65. Mona (aka Gordy/Noni) grew up in Merced & graduated from Weaver school, Merced Union High school & Deloux cosmetology school in Merced. She later worked at Specks Grocery store for her favorite boss Bob Speck on Hwy 59. Her first biggest accomplishment came in 1989 with the birth of her first child Nate. It was always Mona & Nate until 1994 when the love of her life Rich came into their lives. Rich, Mona & Nate became a family in 1996 & God couldn't have planned it any better. Their wedding song is "Keeper of the Stars" & now she's his biggest star in Heaven! Her family later became complete with her loves Raquel & Richie. Her happiness came from being a wife & mother to her sons & daughter. In 2019 her whole life changed when the family was blessed with her granddaughter Aiva Rayne. No one imagined Mona could be more amazing until Aiva came into her life. She was her pure joy! Mona had always taken care of children throughout her life but at one point during motherhood, Mona began daycare for family members. She had babies since infancy & helped in their upbringing. She loved them as her own. She was just as proud of these children as her own. Mona was meticulous, creative , enjoyed cooking, decorating her home but most of all singing Patsy Cline & George Strait while enjoying a cold Bud light! She had a beautiful voice! Mona was always there when someone needed anything done, she loved holidays, birthdays, and don't ever try to prove her wrong! (She had to be right) If you were in her life, she let you know you were special. Mona did whatever she could do to make anyone's life easier. Anyone could walk into her home & have a meal at any given notice. Mona was blessed with parents that instilled the importance of family into her upbringing. She's preceded in death by her parents & nephew Manuel Steven Chavez. Survived by the love of her life of 24 years, her husband Rich Miller, children Nathan Chavez, Raquel Miller, Richard Miller & her ultimate love, granddaughter Aiva Rayne Thiemer. She also leaves behind her brother Manuel Chavez, sisters Stefanie Valenzuela, Marcella Chavez & Leticia Chavez, nieces Delena Chavez, Nuvia Chavez & nephews Jacob Chavez & Ethan Brigil, her main protector Dillon, her daycare children she helped raised since birth, Victoria & Violet Cortez, Ziya Diaz, her godchildren & numerous family members & friends. Thank you all for showing so much love for our beautiful Mona."I ain't here for a long time, I'm here for a good time!"-George Strait