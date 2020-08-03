1/1
Ramona Miller
1965 - 2020
Ramona Miller
APR 6, 1965 - JULY 19, 2020
Born to Manuel & Gregoria Chavez on 4/6/65. Mona (aka Gordy/Noni) grew up in Merced & graduated from Weaver school, Merced Union High school & Deloux cosmetology school in Merced. She later worked at Specks Grocery store for her favorite boss Bob Speck on Hwy 59. Her first biggest accomplishment came in 1989 with the birth of her first child Nate. It was always Mona & Nate until 1994 when the love of her life Rich came into their lives. Rich, Mona & Nate became a family in 1996 & God couldn't have planned it any better. Their wedding song is "Keeper of the Stars" & now she's his biggest star in Heaven! Her family later became complete with her loves Raquel & Richie. Her happiness came from being a wife & mother to her sons & daughter. In 2019 her whole life changed when the family was blessed with her granddaughter Aiva Rayne. No one imagined Mona could be more amazing until Aiva came into her life. She was her pure joy! Mona had always taken care of children throughout her life but at one point during motherhood, Mona began daycare for family members. She had babies since infancy & helped in their upbringing. She loved them as her own. She was just as proud of these children as her own. Mona was meticulous, creative , enjoyed cooking, decorating her home but most of all singing Patsy Cline & George Strait while enjoying a cold Bud light! She had a beautiful voice! Mona was always there when someone needed anything done, she loved holidays, birthdays, and don't ever try to prove her wrong! (She had to be right) If you were in her life, she let you know you were special. Mona did whatever she could do to make anyone's life easier. Anyone could walk into her home & have a meal at any given notice. Mona was blessed with parents that instilled the importance of family into her upbringing. She's preceded in death by her parents & nephew Manuel Steven Chavez. Survived by the love of her life of 24 years, her husband Rich Miller, children Nathan Chavez, Raquel Miller, Richard Miller & her ultimate love, granddaughter Aiva Rayne Thiemer. She also leaves behind her brother Manuel Chavez, sisters Stefanie Valenzuela, Marcella Chavez & Leticia Chavez, nieces Delena Chavez, Nuvia Chavez & nephews Jacob Chavez & Ethan Brigil, her main protector Dillon, her daycare children she helped raised since birth, Victoria & Violet Cortez, Ziya Diaz, her godchildren & numerous family members & friends. Thank you all for showing so much love for our beautiful Mona.
"I ain't here for a long time, I'm here for a good time!"-George Strait
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 3, 2020.
July 31, 2020
Our condolences and love to the Miller and Chavez Families, Mona/Gordy was truly an amazing person inside and out. She always ready for a challenge whether it was planning a family reunion or helping someone with a project. She was lucky to have found the love of her life Rich and Children she loved more than herself. Aiva will always know about her Grandma and how much she loved her because everyone will remind her of the AMAZING Grandma she had. Please know that we are here for each of you. Our love and prayers for you all. Love your Cousins, Steve, Diane & Family
Steve , Diane Banda and Family
Family
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
