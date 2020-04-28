Ramona A. Vasquez, 87, of Winton, passed away, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 3, 1933 in Turlock, California. She married Morris Vasquez Sr. and celebrated 56 years together before he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Andy Vasquez of Twin Lake, MI; her son, Robert (Debbie) Vasquez of Atwater, CA; daughter, April Vasquez of Turlock, CA; daughter Cecilia (Armando) Arceo of Atwater, CA; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Morris Vasquez Jr. and her daughter, Margaret Vasquez.
Ramona appreciated the experience of traveling to new places. She loved knitting, often making treasured keepsakes for her newest family members. She enjoyed hunting for bargains at estate and garage sales on the weekends. Most of all, she cherished family gatherings and visiting with her loved ones.
At this time, the funeral services will be private due to COVID-19.
A celebration of Ramona's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 28, 2020