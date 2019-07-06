Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 10:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Graveside service Following Services Merced District Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Raquel Rubio Zamora

JUN 10, 1946 - JUN 21, 2019

Raquel Rubio Zamora, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2019. Originally from Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico, she resided in Merced, California for over 35 years. She was a cherished mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother and friend to all who knew her.

Raquel's last profession was as a pastor of a Spanish ministry at Calvary Assemblies of God, and previously committed many years to ministry as a pastor's wife. She was also a retired preschool teacher and had enjoyed many years caring for babies and preschool children of migrant families.

Raquel gave her life to Christ in childhood, and with little money sacrificed much in order to attend Bible College. After graduating, she devoted her life to teaching the Bible in her local church, and to women and children in her community. She served in ministry for many years, reaching out to others through visitation, prayer meetings, caregiving and teaching. Her life is marked by her deep faith and commitment to ministry. She instilled a love for God's Word in her children. Raquel was a woman of enduring faith, which was evident to all who knew her.

She is survived by her children Samuel Zamora Jr, Eunice De Ghetto and Benjamin Zamora. She also leaves behind a son-in-law John De Ghetto, daughters-in-law Camryn and Jennie Zamora, as well as, nine grandchildren.

She will always be remembered as a selfless and caring woman who devoted her life to Christ, both in service and love to her Lord and Savior.

Her children would like to thank the Zamora & Rubio Families, church family & friends, Bristol Hospice and The Franciscan Convalescent Hospital for the help, prayers and support during Raquel's last months.

There will be a visitation service for Raquel on Wednesday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California. A graveside service will follow at Merced District Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





