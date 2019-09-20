Ray Lowell Ross
March 12,1932 - September 13, 2019
Surrounded by family, Ray Lowell Ross passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 87 in Merced, Ca.
Ray was bom in Sioux Rapid, IA and lived there until the sixth grade. His family then moved to Algona, IA, which was across the street from his future wife Bonnie. Ray left Algona when he joined the US Air Force in May 1951, then married Bonnie his high school sweetheart in October 1951 at the Methodist Church in Des Moines, IA. Ray served 20 years in the Air Force in which he served at Air bases both domestic and foreign in the support of the Korean Conflict, Cuban Missile Crisis, a tour in the Vietnam War and many other US historical significant events. He retired from the Air Force while stationed at Castle Air Force base. He later went on to own and operate Ray's Alignment Shop until 1997. From 1997 till his passing he enjoyed his retirement and watching his grandchildren grow and flourish.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, brother and three sisters and his son Randy Ross. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Bonnie, his children, Alan Ross, Charles (Dolores) Ross, Rebecca Fordice, Sandra (Timothy) Treat, Roxanne Ross daughter in law, and his 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
You are forever in our hearts and memories.
Service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Merced at 2:30 pm September 22, 2019. Military Burial service will be at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella Ca. at 11.00 am, September 23, 2019.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care he received from the staff of Bristol Hospice/Veteran Care at 374 East Yosemite Ave Suite 200 of Merced.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Alzheimer's Research in Ray's name at 550 W. Alluvial, #106, Fresno, Ca. 93711 Or any fund to help the Raiders win a superbowl.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019