Raymond A. PomboDecember 30, 1965 - November 24, 2020Atwater, California - Raymond was born in Turlock, CA on December 30, 1965 to Manuel and Patricia (Sheridan) Pombo. He was raised in the Cressy/Ballico area until high school when he moved to Oakdale. In 1991, he married his first love, Lori Ward-Johnson and moved to Merced. In 2011, he married his forever love and adventure partner Neta Wilson-Hammar.Raymond may have been a quiet man, but he had the loudest laugh. He was always there to offer a helping hand and enjoyed mentoring his "three boys". Raymond was a bonus dad to Joseph Hammar and his two best friends Juan Bautista and Carlos Solorio. Raymond loved and took pride is his job as a "Pump Man". He worked for Turlock Dairy & Refrigeration for many years until he crossed the street to Don Pedro Pump.March 2019, Raymond was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer) and was given 6-9 months to live. He never lost faith that the doctors would be wrong and his faith in God grew every day. In September 2019, Raymond had a set back and lost the use of his left side. Even being bedridden, Raymond never stopped making us laugh. In May of 2020, he decided he was ready for hospice.Raymond was proceeded in death by his Mother, Father and brother-in-law Doug Taylor. He is survived by his wife Neta, bonus son Joseph, co-caretaker and mother-in-law Phyllis Kendig. Brothers Stephen (Donna) Pombo (Campbell, CA) and George (Shelly) Pombo (Parma, ID). Sisters Dorothy Taylor (Silver Springs, NV) and Kathleen (Ivan) Novikoff (Kuna, ID). Many nieces and nephews, Aunts and Uncles and a lot of cousins.Celebration memorial will be held at a later date.