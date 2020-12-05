1/1
Raymond A. Pombo
1965 - 2020
December 30, 1965 - November 24, 2020
Atwater, California - Raymond was born in Turlock, CA on December 30, 1965 to Manuel and Patricia (Sheridan) Pombo. He was raised in the Cressy/Ballico area until high school when he moved to Oakdale. In 1991, he married his first love, Lori Ward-Johnson and moved to Merced. In 2011, he married his forever love and adventure partner Neta Wilson-Hammar.
Raymond may have been a quiet man, but he had the loudest laugh. He was always there to offer a helping hand and enjoyed mentoring his "three boys". Raymond was a bonus dad to Joseph Hammar and his two best friends Juan Bautista and Carlos Solorio. Raymond loved and took pride is his job as a "Pump Man". He worked for Turlock Dairy & Refrigeration for many years until he crossed the street to Don Pedro Pump.
March 2019, Raymond was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer) and was given 6-9 months to live. He never lost faith that the doctors would be wrong and his faith in God grew every day. In September 2019, Raymond had a set back and lost the use of his left side. Even being bedridden, Raymond never stopped making us laugh. In May of 2020, he decided he was ready for hospice.
Raymond was proceeded in death by his Mother, Father and brother-in-law Doug Taylor. He is survived by his wife Neta, bonus son Joseph, co-caretaker and mother-in-law Phyllis Kendig. Brothers Stephen (Donna) Pombo (Campbell, CA) and George (Shelly) Pombo (Parma, ID). Sisters Dorothy Taylor (Silver Springs, NV) and Kathleen (Ivan) Novikoff (Kuna, ID). Many nieces and nephews, Aunts and Uncles and a lot of cousins.
Celebration memorial will be held at a later date.



Published in & on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 5, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
