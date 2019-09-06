Raymond Glen Wiley
Dec 20, 1941 - Aug 31, 2019
Raymond Glen Wiley a longtime resident of Los Banos passed away on August 31, 2019 in Merced, California. He was 77 years old.
Raymond was born December 20, 1941 in Canalou, MO the son of Glen and Mildred Wiley. He moved to Los Banos, California in 1952. He attended local schools. Raymond served in the Army and he was very proud. He worked for Los Banos Post Office from which he eventually retired.
He enjoyed gardening and traveling with the love of his life Dana Westbrook.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents: Glen and Mildred Wiley, the love of his life Dana Westbrook, two great grandsons: Davian Stephan Wynne and Anthony Paul Giron, Jr., and a stepdaughter Michelle Drew.
He is survived by his children: Leana Wiley, Christina (Jess) Garcia and Robert Wiley, grandchildren; Joshua Gamble, Anthony Giron and Jennifer Giron, seven great grandchildren, one brother James (Anita) Wiley, one sister Floy (Arland) Pafford and many family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos followed by the Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services entrusted to Whitehurst funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019