Raymond Jackson
May 19, 1946 - Jan 9, 2020
On January 9th Lieutenant Colonel Raymond Bruce Jackson went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Raymond and his twin sister Rayna were born on May 19th, 1946 to Captain Raymond F. and Helen E. Jackson in San Antonio Texas. Raymond went to high school in Chowchilla & Fresno CA. where he earned a letter in wrestling. He also showed some real artistic talent painting and sketching scenery. He attended California State University, Fresno where he earned a Bachelor of Arts and graduated their ROTC program joining the U.S Air Force in 1968. He served in Southeast Asia as an Air Maintenance Officer & put his artistic skills to work painting Nose Art on several F4 phantom's stationed there.
Shortly After returning stateside, he transitioned over to the U.S. Army. He also went back to college, earning his master's in economics from the California State University, Davis. Raymond was fluent in three languages English, Spanish, and Portuguese. He also spoke some Russian and a little Mandarin.
He converted to Roman Catholicism and married the love of his life Claudia M. Jacinto A young Portuguese girl from the Sao Miguel Island, in the Azores. on November 9th, 1983.
Following their marriage, their son Anthony Raymond Jackson was born February 1985. Claudia entered eternity on April 23rd, 2003.
Raymond loved the Lord, his family, friends & America.
He is survived by his son SPC. Anthony Raymond Jackson, his twin sister Rayna Ann Perry of Fresno CA. His brother Kurt D. Jackson of lake Havasu city AZ. His Nephews Gregory Perry in Washington, Scott Perry of Fresno & Jacob Raymond Jackson of Kerrville Texas.
Viewing services will be on Tuesday JAN. 28th, at Wilson's Family Funeral Chapel, Atwater from 4PM to 7PM with a reading at 6PM.
Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Wednesday JAN.29th at 9AM Ending with the Rendering of Military Honors in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 27, 2020