Raymond Lee Neely

Aug 25, 1928 - Apr 9, 2019

Raymond Lee Neely was born in Whitesboro, Texas to Carlos and Bessie Neely on August 25, 1928. Raymond passed away on April 9, 2019 in Merced, California at the age of 90. Raymond was a long time resident of Merced, California for approximately 66 years. Raymond served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator and a member of Operating Engineers Local 3 in Fresno, California. Ray is survived by his children Kathi (Paul) Quinn and Dana "Kris" (Laura) Neely. Raymond also leaves behind his three grandchildren Patrick Quinn, Parker Neely, Meghann Quinn and other family members and friends. Ray is preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Neely, his parents Carlos and Bessie Neely, his siblings H.K. Bob, Floyd, Charles and Lorraine. A Visitation for Raymond will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B. Street Merced, California and Graveside Service to follow at Merced District Cemetery,1300 B Street, Merced, California. Raymond's family would like to give a special thanks to John Sanchez and the staff of Kazlin Infinite Care, LLC for the special attention and care given to Raymond over the past several years.

