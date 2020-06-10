Raymond Earl MellowJUN 13, 1926 - MAY 8, 2020On May 8, 2020, Raymond (Ray) Earl Mellow passed away in Madera, California of natural causes. Ray was born June 13, 1926 in Pacific Grove, California.Ray was in the United States Army Air Corps in World II; he was also in the 188th Parachute Infantry Regiment in the Asian Pacific. He did demolition work for the military and was honorably discharged as a Private First Class. In his civilian career he did housing and dairy construction. Ray was a fisherman, hunter and boat drag racer. He also did Sportsman Division car racing. He enjoyed bowling, square dancing and was a dance caller.Ray is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Rozeana Mellow; grandparents, Frank and Rosa Mellow; his wives Dolores Jean Hamilton (1990) and Mary Dutra (2015); his son, Michael Edwin (2008); infant daughter, Linda Marie (1949); brothers, Lawrence and Dick Mellow; sister, Patty Horn.He is survived by his son, Ronald (Deanna) Mellow, Merced. His grandchildren, Christine (Jim) Denis of Coarsegold, Heath (Julie) Mellow, Mariposa, David Evans, Walnut Creek, Brian (Natasha) Mellow, Atwater and Lesli Mellow, Hornitos. His brother Donald Mellow, Modesto and sister, Mary Minier, Virginia Beach, VA. Also surviving him are 13 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.Due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations, services will be private at a future date.