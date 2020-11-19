1/
January 7, 1922 - November 13, 2020
Modesto, California - Raymond Milton Malardino died on November 13, 2020, in Modesto, CA. He was 98.
Mr. Malardino was born on January 7, 1922, in Los Banos, CA, to his parents, Maria Marra and Antonio Malardino. He graduated from Los Banos High School and was attending college in the Bay Area when he entered the US Army in 1942. Mr. Malardino served as an infantryman in Germany during WWII.
He married Herminia "Minnie" Rodriguez in 1960. The Malardinos were long-time residents of San Francisco where Raymond worked for the City and County of San Francisco as a streetcar operator until his retirement. He especially enjoyed visiting family in Los Banos during the May Day Fair. Mr. Malardino lived his final years in his hometown and was a long-time member of the Los Banos VFW Post 2487.
Mr. Malardino is survived by his wife, Minnie; his nieces, Mary Villalta Brooks and Susie Malardino; nephews, Michael Villalta and Marc Malardino and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Salvatore Malardino, Dan Malardino, and Nick Malardino; and sisters, Filomena Malardino, Carmella Villalta, and Flora Kidder.
Mr. Malardino will be buried in a private ceremony on Monday, November 23, 2020.



Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
