Raymond PeasterFeb 19, 1930 - Aug 4, 2020Raymond Peaster passed away on August 4, 2020 at Grace Home in Livingston, CA at the age of 90.Raymond was born in Copeland, KS on February 19, 1930 to Joseph and Susie Peaster. He was the 10th of 11 children. His family moved to Winton, CA in 1941. Raymond quit school when he was 14 to stay home and care for his invalid mother to whom he was very devoted.Raymond married Arlene Ratzloff on April 28, 1950. They were married for 69 years. They had two daughters, Twila Coronado (Ruben) and Theresa Valle (Louis), 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Raymond worked as a ranch foreman for Ray Ferrari in Winton for many years and for Simplot Grower Solutions for 12 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and sharing his love of the Lord. Raymond was a member of the Church of God in Christ Mennonite and his heart and soul were a reflection of his faith.Raymond is survived by his daughters and their families, one sister, Dorothy Bolcoa, sister-in-laws Darlene Peaster and Velda Peaster, brother-in-law Virgil Ratzloff (Wanda) and many, many nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Grace Home for their excellent care and loving kindness.Raymond was laid to rest in a private service at the Winton Cemetery on August 11, 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.