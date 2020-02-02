Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home 901 W. Main St. Merced , CA View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Ramirez

October 31,1964 - January 27, 2020

Raymond Ramirez

October 31, 1964-January 27, 2020

Raymond Ramirez was born on October 31, 1964 in Merced, CA and passed away at the age of 55 on January 27, 2020 in Palo Alto, CA surrounded by his entire family.

He attended Fremont Elementary, Tenaya Jr High, and graduated from Atwater High School. He completed courses through the Business Enterprise Program offered by the State of CA in Sacramento which lead him into owning and operating food service businesses located in Alameda, Stanislaus and Merced County. He also co-owned Dave's Place with his brothers. He enjoyed Friday nights with his family listening to his favorite Mexican music, telling jokes and rolling dice. He was an active member at Club Mercedes and valued his time with close friends. He will forever be the biggest and loudest San Francisco Giants and 49er fan!

Raymond is preceded in death by his father, Ramon Ramirez and his son, Raymond Ramirez Jr. He is survived by his loving daughter Jessica Ramirez, his mom Esther Rubalcava Ramirez, siblings Linda and Antonio Hernandez and their children Angelica, Laura and Daniel; Rondo and Elia Ramirez and their children Oso, Phillip, Rondo, Christopher and Raymond; David and Mayra Ramirez and their children Jocelyn and Emma. He is also survived by numerous relatives and lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feburary 6th, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with rosary starting at 6 p.m. at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home located at 901 W. Main St., Merced, CA. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feburary 7th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to attend a reception in his honor after the burial at Club Mercedes located at 569 W. 9th St., Merced, CA.

