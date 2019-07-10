Raymond Daniel Stearly
Sept 20, 1988 - June 28, 2019
Raymond Daniel Stearly was born on September 20, 1988 in Merced, California to Debbie Stearly, Lupe Montanez, and Stepfather Geri Stearly. He passed away on June 28, 2019 in Merced, at the young age of 30 years old.
Raymond was a family man and his children were his life. He was always energetic and full of life. Raymond loved football and the San Francisco Giants. Raymond lived through music and would like to write and record his own songs for pleasure. Raymond was always very generous to all and would never judge anyone.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Emily Maxey Stearly, his children: Brianna 15, Isabella 8, and Bentley 4, who are left behind and will greatly miss their father; his mother Debbie Stearly, Lupe Montanez, stepfather Geri Stearly; siblings Ryan Stearly and Rachelle Gant; father-in-law Scott and mother-in-law Colleen Machado,, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Whitton Family Funeral Service, 740 W. 19th Street in Merced. Gathering to follow..TBA
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 10, 2019