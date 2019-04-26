Raymond passed away at Good Samaritian Hospital on April 16, 2019 of natural causes. Raymond was an Elder of the Susanville Indian Rancheria in San Jose, California. Raymond spent five years in the Army Reserve's Air Borne division. He's survived by his wife Marian Aldama Valenzuela,mother Inez Valenzuela, daughters, Pamela Valenzuela, Raelene Ann Valenzuela, son Raymond Adrian Valenzuela, sister Amelia Chavez, 9 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren and his little soldiers Lolita and Chole. Services will held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ivers Alcorn Chapel On Winton Way in Atwater, California. Interment to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton.
