Rebecca "Beckie" Rodriguez

66 years

Rebecca "Beckie" Rodriguez, born in Merced, CA on April 21st, 1953, passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2020 while surrounded by her loved ones.

Beckie is survived by her mother, Antonia Rodriguez, sister, Sandy Aguilar, and her two daughters Alia (David) Martinez and Marina (Keefe) Cullen. Beckie had six grandchildren, and one great grand-daughter. She is predeceased by her father, Thomas Rodriguez, and both sets of grandparents.

She graduated from Le Grand High school in 1971 and went on to earn her Bachelors and then Master's Degree in Psychology. Rebecca was a member of St. Patrick's congregation where she attended church and bible study regularly.

Anyone who knew Beckie knew how proud she was of her family's accomplishments, big and small. She had a passion for education, history, and theology, but traveling was what made her heart sing.

A funeral service will be held at 9am on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church: 671 Yosemite Ave.



