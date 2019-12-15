Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Elks Lodge 1910 M Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Heaven has a new angel.

Becky and her twin sister, Amy, were born October 6, 1983 in Merced, California and attended local schools at Merced Montessori, Sheehy Elementary, Rivera Middle School, and Merced High School.

Becky was an accomplished artist and was selected to attend the California State Summer School for arts in Valencia, California. She has displayed and been awarded for her artwork throughout Merced County. She graduated, Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Merced with her Bachelor of Arts in World History in 2015. Becky was awarded the Chancellor's Honor List and Dean's Honor List for all semesters she attended at UC Merced. She was published twice in the UC Merced Undergraduate Historical Journal and served as the lead editor. She completed her "Language and Culture" semester abroad in Amman, Jordan, via UCEAP and CIEE programs.

Becky returned to Amman, Jordan, after her program requirements were fulfilled to expand on learning their language, culture and of course learning to cook their food. She made so many friends from Amman that several of them traveled to California to visit her after she moved back home.

Becky was a fantastic cook, a talent she learned from her mom. She loved to share her many dishes with all of her family, friends and co-workers. She was also, well known for her famous Bloody Mary's of which she was written up by Merced County Times as serving up the Best Bloody Mary in the County in June 2014. She perfected her famous Bloody Mary drink during her time of tending bar at Sweet River Grill and Bar,

She loved her family and friends intensely and immensely with all her heart. Tradition meant everything to her. She was an avid fan of the Oakland Raiders and a huge music lover. Her genres of music were expansive, from country music to rap. She loved it all.

She is survived by her parents: Norma Lenz & stepfather Larry, and Stuart Weston & stepmother Kristy, step brothers Josh (Kelsey) and Dejaie Harrelson, along with lots of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Lenny and Norma Marchese, Robert and Kay Weston, sister Amy, aunt Didi and uncles Mike and Chris Marchese.

Becky's wishes were for no services. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at the Elks Lodge from 11:00am to 3:00pm, located at 1910 M Street, Merced.

Burial services will be private for immediate family only at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, where she will be laid to rest with her sister, Amy. They walk again hand in hand forever.

The family requests in lieu of flowers please make donations to the or .

