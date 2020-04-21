Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn M. Reese

MAY 16, 1926 - APR 10, 2020

Marilyn M. Reese passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Born May 16, 1926 in Brigham City, Utah, Marilyn was the daughter of Orvill Elliott Merrell and Jennie Marjorie Knudson, and the youngest of three children. Her brother, Orvill Jr., and sister, Florence K., preceded her in passing.

Marilyn was raised and educated in Brigham City, Utah, graduating from Box Elder High School in 1944. While attending Middle and High School, Marilyn became sweethearts with her future husband Robert E. Reese. After graduating, Marilyn enrolled at the University of Utah. Robert (Bob) enlisted in the Navy and Marilyn remained in constant correspondence with him throughout his service. After he was honorably discharged in 1946, Marilyn and Bob were married in Brigham City, Utah, February 21, 1947. They continued their education at the University of Utah and began their family with two sons, Rodger and Stephen. In 1953, Bob earned his degree in Pharmacy and the family returned to Brigham City for two years.

In 1955, Marilyn and her family moved to Merced, California. Marilyn was active in her children's education and served as the PTA president for Charles Wright Elementary School. When her children grew older, she began her career in banking. Marilyn started as a teller for Bank of America in 1961, and retired 25 years later as Assistant Vice President in 1986. She greatly enjoyed meeting and helping Merced County residents with their banking needs.

Upon retirement, Marilyn became dedicated to improving patient care in the Merced area by volunteering at Mercy Hospital. She served with the hospital volunteers until her passing and was a member of the Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation. She served as a board member for two nine-year terms, (1986-2005 and 2010-2019). In 2015, Marilyn received the Foundation's Inspiration Award for Philanthropy.

Marilyn and Bob were active members of the Merced Golf and Country Club and especially loved the outdoors, mountains and snow skiing. In 2014, Marilyn was honored by the Merced County Board of Supervisors for her 50 years of residency in the County of Merced.

Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Rodger G. (Pamela), and Stephen L.; four grandchildren, Jennifer R. Maxfield (Douglas), Robert S. (Elizabeth), Ryan R. (Heather), Brendan M. (Blaque); and fourteen great- grandchildren.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to the Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation.

www.cvobituaries.com





