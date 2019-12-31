Regina, Sheppard-Hughes
Oct 9, 1949 - Dec 18, 2019
Regina was born and raised in Merced, CA. She is one of seven children born to the union of Lonnie and Imogene Sheppard. Her career as a cosmetologist/beautician expanded over 30 years in Merced, the Oakland Bay area as well as Philadelphia, PA. She was a community advocate and mentor to many. She leaves to cherish her memories, life partner, Ernest Dokes, three sons; Bernard(Jourdain)McClindon, John(Stephanie) McClindon and Robert McClindon, two daughters; Yolonda Manning and Catonya McClindon-Ross;one plus-daughter,Teresa Hayward; one brother, Dwight Terry(Marla) Sheppard; three sisters, Bettye(Clint) Sheppard-Scoggins, Paulette(Bill) Carney, Carolyne Sue(Barry-deceased) Alexander;two God-sons, Charles Hill and Vernon Byrd; one son-in-law, Ron Ross, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, friends and relatives.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020