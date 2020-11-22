1/1
Reginald Rogers
1941 - 2020
Reginald Rogers
December 27, 1941 - October 21, 2020
Merced, California - Reginald "Reg" Roger's passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born on December 27, 1941 in Hanford, California to Matthew and Ida Rogers.
Reg proudly served our country in the Army during Vietnam. In 1961, Reg married the love of his life, Linda. They enjoyed many happy years together. Reg graduated from Fresno State with a business degree and remained a proud supporter of the Bulldogs. He lived in Madera for 10 years and shared many great golf games at the Madera Golf and Country Club. In 1984, Reg moved his family to Merced California. He worked for American Ag Credit for over 30 years. After his retirement in 2002, he collected and restored classic cars. He was also passionate about animal rescue and donated his time and resources to helping stray cats. Reg was very special person to his family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.
Reg is preceded in death by his parents Matthew and Ida Rogers, son Nicholas Stephen Rogers, and loving wife, Linda Rogers. He is survived by sons Reggie Rogers and Geoff Rogers.
Reg was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Calvary Cemetery on November 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hinds Hospice.
Family and Friends are invited to view Reg's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel (559) 584-5591


Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
People's Funeral Chapel
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
5595845591
