1/1
Renaldo Garcia
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renaldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renaldo Tony Garcia
Ray, the Barber
November 10, 1940 - October 20, 2020
Ray Garcia was born in Merced, California on November 10,1940. The father of our family passed away on October 20, 2020.
We loved this man, we admired this man. He was everything a man should be and more; humble, generous, fair, stern, and loving. He was many things in his life; a son, brother, a loving husband, a barber, a farmer, a loving father, and playful grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosemarie, two daughters Veronica Garcia Jensen (David), Irene Garcia, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. We are all so lucky to have had him as long as we did.
He lived a great life because he never took what he had for granted. He loved to hear about our lives, the experiences we'd had and the adventures we'd been on and he loved to tell stories and reminisce about his own endeavors. He loved his customers and he loved his family, he loved his home and he loved his life. But most of all, he loved Rose.
Services will be held at 9:30am in Atwater on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Anthony's church with limited seating.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Atwater Location
3050 North Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
209-358-4931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved