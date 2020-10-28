Renaldo Tony GarciaRay, the BarberNovember 10, 1940 - October 20, 2020Ray Garcia was born in Merced, California on November 10,1940. The father of our family passed away on October 20, 2020.We loved this man, we admired this man. He was everything a man should be and more; humble, generous, fair, stern, and loving. He was many things in his life; a son, brother, a loving husband, a barber, a farmer, a loving father, and playful grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosemarie, two daughters Veronica Garcia Jensen (David), Irene Garcia, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. We are all so lucky to have had him as long as we did.He lived a great life because he never took what he had for granted. He loved to hear about our lives, the experiences we'd had and the adventures we'd been on and he loved to tell stories and reminisce about his own endeavors. He loved his customers and he loved his family, he loved his home and he loved his life. But most of all, he loved Rose.Services will be held at 9:30am in Atwater on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Anthony's church with limited seating.