Rene "Hooch" Gonzales Pantoja
February, 11 1977 - March, 10 2020
Rene better known as Hooch was born and raised in Merced Ca, after graduating from Merced High Hooch worked in carpentry building cabinets for many years. Hooch loved his Oakland Raiders and Oakland A's. Hooch loved no matter the time of day he was always ready to go fishing. Hooch loved BBQing with family and friends, he loved gardening and being outdoors. Most of all he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his dad Luis Pantoja.Hooch leaves behind a son Rene Pantoja Jr who he loved dearly, his mother Delfia (Rigo),sisters Lydia (Rene), Carmen (Jose), brothers Luis, Rigo Jr, Ruben (Sonia) all from Merced and Patie, Julian, Armando from Mexico. Hooch also leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews, 9 grand nieces and nephews that he always loved being around. Vigil service and rosary for Hooch will be private, a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 23, 2020