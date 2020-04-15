Renee Felice Osborne
June 25, 1961 - March 22, 2020
Revelation 21:4 - He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain for the old order of things has passed away.
Renee Felice Osborne, 58, of Merced, CA died March 22, 2020 in Atwater, CA. Ms. Osborne was born on June 25, 1961, in Reno, NV to Phillip and Georgia L. Osborne.
She attended Merced city schools and continued her education at Merced College graduating in 1981 with an associate degree. She was a chartered member of Friendship Baptist Church in Merced, CA. She had a passion for ushering, singing in the choir and helping the homeless population.
She was preceded in death by her father Phillip Osborne, brother Phil W. Osborne, and step-father Rev. T.R. Simpson. She is survived by her mother, Georgia L. Simpson of Merced, CA; son Avery C. Lewis V (Junelle) of Monroe, WA., and daughter Autumn Renee Jackson of Merced, CA; brothers Gino Osborne (Robyn) of Mission Viejo, CA, Thomas R. Simpson Jr. (Frawn) of Vacaville, CA, Calvin Simpson of Fresno, CA, and sister Tina M. Osborne of Merced, CA; eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The family of Ms. Renee Osborne would like to thank each and everyone for your prayers and words of encouragement during this difficult time for our family. Your love and support mean a lot to us.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing requirements, a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 15, 2020