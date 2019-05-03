Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Rhoda Kearns

September 22, 1923 - April 30, 2019

Rhoda was born to Elva and Richard McBride in Pocatello, Idaho. She met Homer Hamilton Kearns in Cedar City, Utah. They married in Pocatello, Idaho and a long and endearing relationship began. It continues unto this day, as they have surely been reunited in heaven, by now.

Rhoda and Homer had a very close and loving relationship. Their name was spoken, by friends, as one. They were "RhodaandHomer." There was not one, without the other, in mind or spirit.

The young couple went on to have two children, Homer Hamilton Kearns Jr. and Barbara Diane Kearns

Rhoda was an Atwater resident for over 70 years. She was the secretary of Bellevue Elementary School in Atwater, for 25 years. If you fell off the monkey bars, or were ill, she was the one to call your parents. She was also the one to call them to let them know you were on the principal's bench, in front of her. Mr. Wayne Harvey was the Principal at the time and they worked in concert to aid the teachers and to keep the students on the right track, with a combination of encouragement, discipline and kindness.

Rhoda is survived by her son Homer Kearns Jr., his wife Patricia, their two children and one grandchild. She is also survived by her daughter, Barbara Kennedy and her two children and two grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and Grandmother. We will miss her and our great adventures through life together.

Rhoda has, positively, the best friends possible. They have known her, loved her and helped her through the years. Rhoda was quite the helpmate herself and selflessly helped any one that needed it. She will be missed by many and loved by all.

Time to start on the wondrous journey that lies before you, Rhoda.

God be with you 'til we meet again.

Graveside service was held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California 95322.

Special thanks to her care takers at Cedar Creek, Madera. The best of the best!

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be most appreciated.

www.cvobituaries.com





