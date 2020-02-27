Rhonda Groshong
Rhonda Jean Groshong(Bowen) went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2020. Rhonda was born January 7, 1954 in Chickasha, OK. She was one of six children born to the late Virgle Bowen and Jimmie Frances Bowen(Morton). Rhonda moved to Merced, CA with her family when she was 6 months old, and graduated from Merced High in 1972. She was married and had her first daughter, Paula Amis(Arancibia) in 1976. After her first husband passed away she moved to Tacoma, WA and began her career with Simpson Tacoma Kraft Co. She later married again, and had her second daughter, Erica Reid(Groshong) in 1983. Rhonda worked for Simpson for 20 years while raising her girls alone. When her last daughter graduated high school she retired from Simpson and settled back in Merced in 2002 to be closer to her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Arancibia, brother Leon Bowen, and her parents Virgle and Frances Bowen. She is survived by her daughters Paula Amis(Patrick) and Erica Reid(James), her sisters Laveta Williamson(Charlie), Molly Dutra(Joe), and Kathy Marquez(Sammy), her brother Calvin Bowen(Donna), and her 2 grandchildren, Savannah and Gavin, with whom she loved dearly. Services are going to be held at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home here in Merced on February 29th at 11am.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 27, 2020