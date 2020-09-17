1/1
Richard Abney
1953 - 2020
Richard Lee Abney
Dec 10, 1953 - Sept 4, 2020
Richard Lee Abney was born in San Francisco, CA on December 10, 1953. He passed on September 4, 2020 in Winton, CA.
Richard Abney was preceded in death by his step father, Frank Garcia and sister, Becky Coster. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Susan (Penrod) Abney and the six children they shared together: Michelle (Gerald) Lopez; Thaddeus (Luana) Stark; Nathan (Amber) Dailey; Sondra (David) Sackett; David (Lauren) Lanum; and Jim (Sophia) Lanum. He leaves behind his mother, Lupe Garcia and brothers Danny Abney and Mike (Donna) Abney to cherish his memory. The legacy of love and pride for his eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three nieces, extended family and a host of friends and neighbors is vast.
Services will be private and internment will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, where Richard will be buried with military honors.
The full story of Richard's life and the legacy he leaves behind can be found at: https://www.wilsonfamilyfuneralchapel.com/obituary/richard-abney
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
September 17, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
