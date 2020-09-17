Richard Lee Abney
Dec 10, 1953 - Sept 4, 2020
Richard Lee Abney was born in San Francisco, CA on December 10, 1953. He passed on September 4, 2020 in Winton, CA.
Richard Abney was preceded in death by his step father, Frank Garcia and sister, Becky Coster. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Susan (Penrod) Abney and the six children they shared together: Michelle (Gerald) Lopez; Thaddeus (Luana) Stark; Nathan (Amber) Dailey; Sondra (David) Sackett; David (Lauren) Lanum; and Jim (Sophia) Lanum. He leaves behind his mother, Lupe Garcia and brothers Danny Abney and Mike (Donna) Abney to cherish his memory. The legacy of love and pride for his eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three nieces, extended family and a host of friends and neighbors is vast.
Services will be private and internment will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, where Richard will be buried with military honors.
The full story of Richard's life and the legacy he leaves behind can be found at: https://www.wilsonfamilyfuneralchapel.com/obituary/richard-abney www.cvobituaries.com