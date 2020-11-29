Richard Alan SouhradaSeptember 3, 1951 - November 21, 2020Merced, California - Richard Alan Souhrada went to be with the Lord November 21, 2020 in Santa Clarita, Ca. Rick was 69 years young. He was born to Lawrence G and Sara E Souhrada in Sonora, Ca in 1951.Most of Ricks childhood was spent in Merced where he attended elementary, Jr. High and graduated from Merced High School in 1969. In the summer of 1969 he met his soul mate, Kathy (Evans) Souhrada while water skiing at Lake Yosemite. They were married in 1971.In 1978 Rick received his General Contractors License and started his own construction company. He built several houses in Merced, did remodeling and cabinetry work, and with Kathy's help built their first homes on Old Lake Road in Merced, Ca. In 1995 he became the Facility Director for Merced Community College for the next 20 years until he retired in 2014. While retired, Rick and Kathy traveled around the US with family and friends in their fifth wheel, and in 2016 they traveled to Italy and several other countries with family, for a month. Rick loved cruising and traveling. He had many talents. He restored a 1955 Chevy Bel Air and most recently was restoring a 1973 VW Beetle. He loved woodworking, doing stained glass, and playing golf. Since retirement, he taught himself how to play the guitar (and even building his own guitar). He loved music and attended many concerts with friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley Classic touring motorcycle with his wife, going on many rides with family and friends from church. He even went sky diving with friends from church, where he loved serving the Lord. Rick was a loving husband of almost 50 years to his wife Kathy, devoted father to his sons and daughter-in-laws (Keith and Britta, Sam and Brooke), and beloved grandfather to his two grandsons (Jacob and Kaleb). He also leaves behind his parents, Lawrence (Larry) and Sara Souhrada, sister Kathy and David Conwell. Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Souhrada, in 2009. He will be greatly missed by many.Graveside services will be held, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Plainsberg Cemetery at 2 pm, 8943 Gillette Ave., Merced, Ca. All family and friends are welcome to attend and say good-bye until we meet again. Due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations all attending must wear masks and practice social distancing.