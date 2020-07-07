Richard John BettencourtJuly 15, 1932 - June 24, 2020Richard Bettencourt was born in Snelling, Ca on July 15, 1932. He died peacefully at home in Atwater, Ca on June 24, 2020. Richie grew up in Snelling, Ca, went to Hopeton school, and Merced High. He lived and worked on his family's dairies through his 20's. It was then that he developed his love for horses and cattle. He began a hay hauling business and day worked as a cowboy during the winters. Next, he worked as a cattle ranch manager. While working for the Madonna Ranches, as their manager, Alex Madonna helped him build his own cattle herd. Richie never retired, he had cattle and horses up until his death. He is preceeded in death by his parents-Amelia and Joe V. Bettencourt, sisters-Cecelia Mello, Phylis Morgado, brothers-Melvin Bettencourt, Phillip Bettendcourt, son- Richard Douglas Bettencourt. He is survived by his sister-Janice Louis, brother-Joe Bettencourt (Cindy), daugther-Sheila Ragsdale (Leon), grandchildren-Ryan Kennedy, Rhett Kennedy (Kris), Nicole Erickson (Evertt), Joel Ragsdale (Jessica), and 8 great gradnchildren. Services will be held July 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Atwater. Rosary will be at 1:30 with Mass to follow.