Richard Michael Chavez
Mar. 4, 1959 - Mar. 5, 2020
Richard Michael "Coach" Chavez, age 61, of Hilmar, formerly Merced, was called to be with our heavenly Father on March 5th. He passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Richard was born to Joe and Lupe Chavez of Planada. He grew up in Planada, attended OLM School in Merced, graduated from Le Grand High School in 1978, attended Merced Jr College and CSU Stanislaus in Turlock. Richard's passion was teaching and working with youth. He taught at Merced Union High, Excell Center Boys Home in Turlock, Le Grand High School, coached varsity baseball and his team won the 1999 State D4 Sac-Joaquin Sectional. His last 16 years, he worked at Friends Outside in Modesto as a Job Developer and instructor for ex-offenders, had his own business, RC Fencing and umpired girls' high school and travel league softball.
Being with family was especially important to Richard. He loved watching his Oakland A's and BBQing. Richard is survived by the love of his life, Gorette Machado; step-children, Kyle and Kira Machado of Hilmar; mother, Lupe Chavez of Merced; brothers, George (Jenise) Chavez of Tracy, CA and David Chavez of Fresno, CA; nieces, Christy Chavez of Fresno and Sarah Chavez (Daniel) of Tacoma, WA. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Chavez, who passed away January 7, 2020.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 5 p.m., at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. To celebrate Richard's love of sports, wear your favorite sports jersey to the Rosary. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Le Grand Softball, 12961 E. Le Grand Rd., Le Grand, CA 95333, or to a .
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020