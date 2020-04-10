Richard George Cotta
June 12, 1949-February 25, 2020
Richard Cotta passed away at the age of 70 in Carmichael, California on February 25, 2020. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marjorie Cotta and his nephew, Blake Smith. He is survived by his four children, Shelly Cromie (Robert), Renee Leonard (Frank), Kurt Cotta, and Clayton Cotta; his seven grandchildren, Samantha, Victoria, and Elias Reyes, Gloria and Addison Leonard, Blake Del Castillo and Gage Cotta; his great granddaughter, Makenah Thomas, and his nephew, Cameron Cotta. He is also survived by his two siblings, Linda Cotta and Craig Cotta.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, due to the current national emergency.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 10, 2020