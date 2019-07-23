Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Crookham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Paul Crookham

November 8, 1947 - July 5, 2019

Richard Paul Crookham was born on November 8, 1947 and passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 5, 2019 at his home in Glencoe, CA. He was 71 years old. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Sybil Crookham and sister Barbara Bone. Richard is survived by his partner Sue Blondell, her children Beth (Lance) and Matt, his children Megan (Alex), Lisa, and David (Kim). He was the proud "Pop Pop" of eight grandchildren Maryah, Sabrina, Dakota, Luke, Gannon, Camden, Seth and Aleecia.

Richard grew up and lived in Atwater most of his life. As a boy he was a member of the First Methodist Church, attended Mitchell Elementary and had fond memories of baseball, boy scouts, visits to Spyrock and his grandparent's ranch at Stinson Beach. He went to Atwater High School from 1961 to 1965 where he was a drummer in the high school band and worked at Julie's Whiteway Grocery on Cedar. Upon graduating AHS in 1965, Richard attended the University of San Francisco. While living in SF Richard learned to skateboard, attended countless rock concerts, and surfed almost every day, all while experiencing the free spirit of San Francisco in the 1960's. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1969. After attending USF Richard eventually returned to Atwater and married in 1977. Richard practiced real estate in the area until his daughter Megan was born. He also completed a 45 year career at the local canning company serving in various roles and seeing the cannery through many transitions. In addition to his work there, Richard spent those years loyally dedicated to looking after his parents Sybil and Paul and continued to manage their property in Atwater until his passing.

In 2004 Richard began a new chapter in his life meeting his partner Sue Blondell and with her began participating in Earth Wisdom Teachings. After several years of commuting between cities, Richard moved to her home in Glencoe upon his retirement in 2015. There he honored Mother Earth and faithfully cared for the land and created beauty at The House of Earth and Light. Richard also found his niche serving as a historian, sharing photos and stories at family events, around the fire, and through social media about all the places he and his family experienced growing up. He was even beginning to write his own story. Richard was savoring the quiet life - travelling, attending concerts, and visiting with his family and friends whenever he could. He was especially enjoying spending more time with his grandbabies.

Among his interests Richard was an avid sports fan his whole life and was a proud supporter of his friends, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins - you name it - at all of their games and events, driving up and down the valley and beyond to be there to cheer them on.

He had a love for music of all kinds and was deeply spiritual. He raised and bred koi fish and built koi ponds wherever he lived. He was most at home in the ocean where he desired to be laid to rest.

Richard was an amazing hardworking man, devoted son, loyal partner and the best dad and doting grandfather. He was so selfless, so loving, so giving and you could see and feel the love in his eyes, smile, and big hugs. He believed that helping other people and being of service is the most important thing one could ever aspire to, and that one could be happy with very little in terms of material success. He was genuinely happy and at peace with his life and he wanted to be here with all of us for years to come. He will be dearly missed.

There will be a private family celebration of Richard's life on Saturday, August 24, in Glencoe, CA.

Words of remembrance may be mailed to P.O. Box 69, Glencoe, CA 95232 or emailed to





