Richard D. Sese

March 1, 1955 - March 4, 2019

Richard David Sese passed away March 4th 2019 at 64-years-old after a hard fight against cancer. He is survived by his wife Diane; sons James Rene Sese, Chris David Sese, Kevin Robert Sese; step son Richard Allen Silva Jr.; step daughter Shelbi Lynn Perino; step grandsons RJ Silva and Braden James Perino; father Pete Sese; sisters Kathy Gruych and Michele Newington; nephews Steven Gruych and Michael Clem; niece Sherry Newington. He is pre-deceased by his mother Marilyn Sese.

Richard was born March 1st, 1955 to Pete and Marilyn Sese. He was born with an enlarged heart and in 1965 he underwent one the first open-heart surgeries for Merced county in San Francisco. He was given a 50:50 chance of survival and thankfully, thrived! As a kid, the Seses went on many trips to visit Grandma Vivian in Lompoc, CA, Santa Cruz beach and spent many summers with his sister, Michele at the 28th street fresh water pool. Richard graduated from Merced High school in 1973. After High School, he worked for the Farm Supply and Steven's Mens Wear until he found his career doing HVAC for the Merced High School District. He worked over 30 years creating numerous friendships along the way.

Richard had a love for adventure, riding motorcycles with his friends that blended the lines of family. They took trips all over the west coast, and countless ones all over California. He loved everything outdoors, going on numerous camping and fishing trips with family and friends. He was also able to experience the running of the bulls in Spain, Octoberfest in Germany with his wife and take his father on the Honor flight to Washington DC. His quirky humor, love and sense of adventure will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers please donate to The HateDust Project, 2231 U st. Merced CA or an organization of your choice. Celebration of life will be at noon on March 30th at the Bertania Ranch, 3313 E. South Bear Creek Dr. Optional: Wear green in memory of Richard

