Richard Flores
1933 - 2020
Richard P. Flores, 87 of Atwater, Ca passed away Sat, June,6,2020 at home surrounded by loved ones.
He is preceded in death by son, Dickie Flores father,Frank Flores, mother,Mary Flores. He was born on March 17,1933 in Atwater,Ca to Frank and Mary Flores. He was married to wife Lupe Flores for 69 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lupe Flores, daughter,Patsy Vasquez of Atwater, sisters, Isabelle Salcedo of Riverside,Ca. Sally Gutierrez of Merced,Ca. Virginia Gonzales, of Merced,Ca. brothers, Bobby Flores, Of Winton,Ca. Victor Flores of Merced,Ca. two granddaughters, Priscilla Rivera of Merced,Ca.MIchelle Vasquez of Merced,Ca. six great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. He was retired from Smith Van and Storage, Casey Moving Storage. He enjoyed family gatherings and seeing his grandkids. He enjoyed watching sports, basketball, baseball, and football. He enjoyed going out to eat with siblings.
Memorial Services will be held on June 24, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 670 E.Yosemite Ave. Merced,Ca at 10am. Due to Covid 19 only 100 people wil be able to be in attendance.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Patricks Hall from 12-2 pm.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Patrick's Hall
Funeral services provided by
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
209-722-6201
