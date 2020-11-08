Richard (Dick) R. Garcia
March 1, 1938 - October 30, 2020
Richard (Dick) Garcia was born in Cressey, California on March 1, 1938 to Serapio and Isabel Garcia. Dick passed away on October 30, 2020 from a 19-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. From an early age Dick loved baseball and played little league, high school baseball, American Legion ball and for the California Mexican-American League. After Dick graduated from Livingston High School, he joined the Navy and pitched for the USS Bryce Canyon baseball team. When an injury forced him to retire from baseball, he took up golf, which he truly loved. He was a member of the Turlock Golf and Country Club for 36 years. He met his wife, Elaine Pinheiro in high school and they were married for more than 61 years. Dick spent most of his work career as a General Contractor, but he later retired from Stanislaus County Office of Education. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles, Lupe and Jesse; sister Rita Garcia Rivera and grandson Aaron Joseph Welch. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his son Dominic Garcia of Turlock, CA; his daughter Michelle Welch and Son-in-law Douglas Welch of South Dakota; his brother Louie Garcia of Atwater, CA and sisters Yolanda Szilagyi, Beckie Contreras and Roberta Lariosa, all of Turlock, CA; two grandsons, Justin and Samuel Welch of South Dakota; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The Garcia Family gives thanks to Valley Comfort in Modesto, their staff and caregivers that gave Dick excellent and compassionate care for the past two years. Dick will be laid to rest at the Winton Cemetery, Winton, CA. No service is planned at this time; however, a celebration of Life will be announced at a later date TBD. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Wounded Warriors
Project or to a charity of your choice
