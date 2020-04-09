Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Honey. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Paul Honey

Dec 17, 1954 - Apr 1, 2020

Richard Honey, age 65, of Atwater, passed away on April 1, 2020. He was born December 17, 1954 in Grants Pass, Oregon to his parents, Art and Mary Honey. At a young age, Richard and his mother moved to Merced, CA to be closer to his sister, Bonnie, and that's where he called home for over 25 years.

Richard was a member of the Merced Police Department for a few years and during his time there, he received a Medal of Valor for his acts of heroism. When he decided to reside in Washington, he became a Safety Supervisor for Achillis. Richard ventured out to Sparks for a few years before deciding to return home to Merced and resided in Atwater.

He was an avid outdoorsman, survivalist and during his spare time, he enjoyed reading, especially anything that involved the outdoors and armory. He was always a phone call away to any of his friends that needed a hand.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Mary Honey, his brother James Mullett, his sister Bonnie Souza, and nephew, John Souza. He is survived by his niece Susan Mullett, his nephews Floyd Mullett, James Mullett and George Souza. He is also survived by many friends that he truly enjoyed spending time and building relationships with.

Services are under the direction of Whitton Family Funeral Service.

www.cvobituaries.com





Richard Paul HoneyDec 17, 1954 - Apr 1, 2020Richard Honey, age 65, of Atwater, passed away on April 1, 2020. He was born December 17, 1954 in Grants Pass, Oregon to his parents, Art and Mary Honey. At a young age, Richard and his mother moved to Merced, CA to be closer to his sister, Bonnie, and that's where he called home for over 25 years.Richard was a member of the Merced Police Department for a few years and during his time there, he received a Medal of Valor for his acts of heroism. When he decided to reside in Washington, he became a Safety Supervisor for Achillis. Richard ventured out to Sparks for a few years before deciding to return home to Merced and resided in Atwater.He was an avid outdoorsman, survivalist and during his spare time, he enjoyed reading, especially anything that involved the outdoors and armory. He was always a phone call away to any of his friends that needed a hand.Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Mary Honey, his brother James Mullett, his sister Bonnie Souza, and nephew, John Souza. He is survived by his niece Susan Mullett, his nephews Floyd Mullett, James Mullett and George Souza. He is also survived by many friends that he truly enjoyed spending time and building relationships with.Services are under the direction of Whitton Family Funeral Service. Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close