Richard Paul Honey
Dec 17, 1954 - Apr 1, 2020
Richard Honey, age 65, of Atwater, passed away on April 1, 2020. He was born December 17, 1954 in Grants Pass, Oregon to his parents, Art and Mary Honey. At a young age, Richard and his mother moved to Merced, CA to be closer to his sister, Bonnie, and that's where he called home for over 25 years.
Richard was a member of the Merced Police Department for a few years and during his time there, he received a Medal of Valor for his acts of heroism. When he decided to reside in Washington, he became a Safety Supervisor for Achillis. Richard ventured out to Sparks for a few years before deciding to return home to Merced and resided in Atwater.
He was an avid outdoorsman, survivalist and during his spare time, he enjoyed reading, especially anything that involved the outdoors and armory. He was always a phone call away to any of his friends that needed a hand.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Mary Honey, his brother James Mullett, his sister Bonnie Souza, and nephew, John Souza. He is survived by his niece Susan Mullett, his nephews Floyd Mullett, James Mullett and George Souza. He is also survived by many friends that he truly enjoyed spending time and building relationships with.
