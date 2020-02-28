Richard Lee Leonardo
AUG 8, 1950 - FEB 15, 2020
Richard Lee Leonardo passed away at the age of 69 on February 15 with his family by his side. He was born in Merced, CA in 1950 and lived in Merced and Chowchilla most of his life.
He had several jobs throughout his life but spent most of his career as a dairyman. Richard was dearly loved by so many and was known for his quick wit and humor. He loved fishing, hunting, playing pool, and especially spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the Portuguese Festas, crab feeds, and casinos. He liked to have fun and lived life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Barrere; father, Joaquin Leonardo; sister, Lola Leonardo, and his son, Larry Wilson Leonardo.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; 3 stepdaughters, Sherry, Windy, Cindie, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his 2 brothers, Jack and Tony, 4 sisters, Jackie, Dee, Olivia, and Vangie. His son, Richard and daughter, Stormi; 8 more grandkids: Kazrin, Aspyn, Shyla, Bryce, Jaycob, Zuli, Payton, Dylan & one soon to be great-granddaughter.
The services will be held at Stratford Evans Funeral Home at 1490 B. Street in Merced on Monday, March 2, 2020. Closed casket memorial viewing at 10:00 am. Service at 11:00, followed by a short graveside service at the Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 28, 2020