Richard Lewis
June 7, 1945 - June 1, 2019
Richard Lewis, a longtime resident of Los Banos, California passed away surrounded by his loved ones at Los Banos Memorial Hospital in Los Banos. He was 73 years old.
He was born and raised in Los Banos, California. Richard served in the National Guard. He attended Gavlin and Portersville College and received a football scholarship and an Associate in Arts degree.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing and attending football games, especially Los Banos High School games. He could be seen walking his dogs around the parks in Los Banos. He always had a smile and wave for everyone. He was kind and generous and always made people feel welcomed.
He is survived by his wife Mary Helen Lewis, sons: Kevin and Michael Lewis, daughters: Cecilia Lawson and Teresa Murrieta, sister Victoria Lewis, niece Jennifer Scheidt and many family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos,CA. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 7, 2019