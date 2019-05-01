Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Service 11:00 AM Atwater Baptist Church 2420 First Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L Maddox

May 5, 1931 - April 22, 2019

Richard L. Maddox, of Atwater, California, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1931 in Shawnee County Kansas, to parents Ralph Maddox and Grace Higbee Maddox, one of 10 siblings. On August 3, 1953, in Denver, Colorado, he began his 65-year marriage to Geraldine 'Jerry' Epps. During which time they were blessed with three children.

At the age of fourteen he took over farming the Kansas farm for his father who became disabled from a car wreck. Moving, with his parents to farm in Arkansas when he was 20-years old, where he met Jerry. He joined the Air Force in 1952, learning the trade of electrician that would become his occupation for life. He served for four years and was honorably discharged in 1956. He was employed with Boeing Aircraft for 14 years moving his family from Wichita, Kansas to Maine and Oklahoma and eventually moving to Atwater, CA.

In 1970 he chose to leave Boeing and became employed with Pacific Bell Telephone. Where he remained until he retired in 1994.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jerry Maddox, sister Betty Bradshaw, brother Ray Maddox, his son Larry Maddox and daughter-in-law Holly, his daughter DJ Satterfield and son-in-law Steve, and youngest son Bill, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Services will be held on May 4th, 2019 at Atwater Baptist Church; 2420 First Ave. At 11:00 a.m.

Donations can be made to Atwater Baptist Church.

www.cvobituaries.com





