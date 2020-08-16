Richard Leon NelsonDecember 31, 1933 - May 24, 2020Richard Leon Nelson passed away in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 24th, 2020, at the age of 86. Dick was born December 31, 1933, in Providence RI, to his parents Albert and Gladys Nelson. He graduated from Boston University and completed the ROTC Air Force program.Richard (Dick) was a pilot in the United States Air Force. He flew KC-135 Tankers during his 27 year tenure, which included the Vietnam War, until he was stationed at Castle AFB in California, where he became a Tanker Squadron Commander. In the late seventies, he moved up to the rank of Lt. Colonel as Deputy Base Commander of Castle AFB. His next title was Deputy Commander of Maintenance with rank of full Colonel at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington. He was later stationed overseas in both Germany and England.After his full career in the military, he settled in Charlotte, NC. There, he worked as a probation officer and remained very active in his community and church, even driving the truck for the local food bank. Richard Nelson had a true Servant's Heart. He is deeply missed by his family and friends.Richard Nelson is survived by his wife, Pamela Nelson of Charlotte N.C., Cynthia Nelson of Merced, CA, son Richard L Nelson, Jr. "Rick" (Kristiana) Nelson of Denver, CO, daughters Betsy Franks and Sally Nelson-Ingraham of Merced; daughter Kristin (John) Noveske of Grants Pass, OR, granddaughters Cindi (Justin) Zimmerman and Sunni Nelson, of Merced, CA, and two great-grandchildren Zachary and Tessa Zimmerman of Merced, CA. He will also be missed by his stepdaughters Sheri Kowalske, of Manchester N.H., and Lisa Gossett (Todd), of Manassas, V.A.; stepson Bryan Kowalske (Alice), of Spartanburg S.C., and step-grandchildren Michelle Marcengill (Tim), Michael Kowalske, Kaela, Nora and Ada Gossett.His final wish is to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Immediate family will be attending his ceremony in the coming year.