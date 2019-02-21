Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Sorensen. View Sign

Richard Hilmar Sorensen

Mar 22, 1948 - Feb 17, 2019

Born on 22 March 1948 to Margaret Stewart Sorensen and Holger Earling Sorensen in Merced, CA. He attended LeConte, John Muir, Herbert Hoover Jr. High, and Merced High School graduating in 1966. He participated in many sports as he grew up and he excelled in baseball playing for Merced High School as a pitcher. He also played football in high school. After graduation from high school he learned to drive trucks and he did so for many yeas. He retired from the Teamsters Union to his home in Hayward, CA where he had lived for many years.

He rode his bicycle and unicycle, and enjoyed crusing around in his older vintage Buick Skylark or his older Dodge pickup. He also enjoyed interacting with his neighbors as well as his relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents Holger and Margaret Sorensen, his brother Kurt and nephew Matthew Abbate.

He is survived by sister Becky Courtney and husband Gary, Stewart Sorensen and wife Susanne, Mike Sorensen and wife Terry, Pat Sorensen and partner Jenny, Karen Binion and husband James. He had numerous loving nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Graveside services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Snelling Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





901 W. Main Street

Merced , CA 95340

