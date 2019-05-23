Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick Crain. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Funeral service 10:00 AM Saint Patricks Catholic Church 671 E. Yosemite Ave Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rickie Dean Crain (Rick)

February 4, 1950 - May 18, 2019

Rick Crain was born February 4th, 1950 to Oval and Ernestine Crain of

Bolivar, Missouri. Rick entered into rest May 18th, 2019 after a hard,fought battle to cancer at the age of 69. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Rick served in the Air National Guard as a young adult before graduating from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Ag Science. He worked in the Ag industry for several years before taking a job with Condor Freight Lines, eventually managing the Merced office. He then decided to go into business for himself, owning and operating Mariposa Express in Merced. After many years, he attempted retirement and sold his business. Retirement didn't last long and he went back to work for the United States Department of Agriculture as a Supervisory Enumerator and for the Merced County Office of Education where he

taught High School. Rick was loved by many and impacted the lives of many more. Rick is survived by his loving wife Christine Crain, his children; Tammy and Dave Porter, Christopher and Angela Winek, Nikolaus and Charlotte Crain, Aaron and Tina Winek, Nathan and Kerrie Crain, Jessica and Chris Stone, his brother Burnell and twelve beautiful grandchildren.

Ivers and Alcorn in Merced is honored to be serving the Crain/Winek family

for funeral arrangements. All funeral services will be held at Saint Patricks

Catholic Church located at 671 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced Ca. A rosary will be held on Friday May 24th, 9:30 AM. Mass will follow at 10:00 AM with a reception immediately following at the Parish Hall. Rick will be interned at the Riverside National Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, Rick would be pleased to have a donation made in his honor; to

