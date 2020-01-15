Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Visitation 5:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Aug 7, 1928 - Jan 9, 2020

Rita Ribeiro, a lifetime resident of Los Banos, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital-Los Banos. She was 91 years old.

She was born August 7, 1928 in Los Banos to Joe and Gertrude Ribeiro. She lived with her parents taking care of them until their passing. Rita then moved into town buying her first home and residing there until her last days. She made a life for herself doing housekeeping for many people in town and ironing in her home for extra income. Throughout the years Rita made many friends and became "Tia Rita" to everyone that knew her.

She was a special sister, aunt and friend and always had a smile on her face. Rita enjoyed life to the fullest and loved to cook and work in her yard. She was a member of many organizations and enjoyed socializing with her friends. If she did not know you, she was determined to make a new friend. Rita will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Mary Cambra, Adeline Mays and Margaret Alves, nephews: Frankie Cambra, Manuel Leonard and Tony Joe Alves.

Rita is survived by her sister, Delores Jorge and many nephews, nieces and great nephew and nieces.

A visitation will begin Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos followed by The Rosary at 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District in Los Banos, CA. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel- Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



Rita RibeiroAug 7, 1928 - Jan 9, 2020Rita Ribeiro, a lifetime resident of Los Banos, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital-Los Banos. She was 91 years old.She was born August 7, 1928 in Los Banos to Joe and Gertrude Ribeiro. She lived with her parents taking care of them until their passing. Rita then moved into town buying her first home and residing there until her last days. She made a life for herself doing housekeeping for many people in town and ironing in her home for extra income. Throughout the years Rita made many friends and became "Tia Rita" to everyone that knew her.She was a special sister, aunt and friend and always had a smile on her face. Rita enjoyed life to the fullest and loved to cook and work in her yard. She was a member of many organizations and enjoyed socializing with her friends. If she did not know you, she was determined to make a new friend. Rita will be deeply missed by all who knew her.She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Mary Cambra, Adeline Mays and Margaret Alves, nephews: Frankie Cambra, Manuel Leonard and Tony Joe Alves.Rita is survived by her sister, Delores Jorge and many nephews, nieces and great nephew and nieces.A visitation will begin Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos followed by The Rosary at 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District in Los Banos, CA. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel- Banos. Published in Merced Sun Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close