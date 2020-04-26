Rita Krause Wondra
Sept 9, 1937 ~ Apr 10, 2020
Rita Krause Wondra, age 82, was born September 9, 1937 and passed away at her home in Atwater, CA on April 10, 2020.
Rita had many careers during her life. She was a retired preschool teacher. But she and her husband Ronald were business owners as well. They owned two businesses in Atwater, R & R Motorsports and Pit Stop Bar.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Teri Cavallo and her brother-in-law Dennis Wondra. She is survived by her husband Ron Wondra, son William Ainslie III, daughter Lori Ainslie Chavez, stepdaughter Holly Wondra, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Even at 82 years old Rita loved to show off her tattoo "Freddy." She was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan and had a life-size poster of him that she kissed daily. She absolutely loved her dog, Jake.
Rita did not want a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Last Hope Cat Kingdom on PayPal to [email protected]
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 26, 2020