Robert L. Ayers

June 14, 1925 - March 3, 2019

Bob Ayers, owner of TransCounty Title Co. passed away on March 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Brooklyn New York to Clifford and Margaret Ayers. Due to the depression Bob was eager to enter the military, which he did when he was 17. Bob was a proud veteran with a service career spanning 27 years. During

While stationed at Jacksonville Naval Air Station he met and married Yvonne Keaton (Evie) in 1946, they celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary this past January. Their children, Robert junior, John and Peg were all born at Englin Air Force Base, Florida. After living a military life, which included moving every couple of years, the family settled in Atwater California and planted their roots.

In 1972 Bob went to work as a Title Searcher for First Merced Title Co. At that time Bob had not yet purchased his first home and like many people who entered this industry, he didn't even know what a Title Searcher did. In early March of 1977 Transamerica Title Insurance Company purchased the operation and Bob was promoted and named County Manager. In June of 1985 Bob and Evie purchased the Merced County operation from Transamerica and started TransCounty Title Co. Bob was a friend, mentor and father like figure to many in the title industry. He considered the people he worked with to be his family and enjoyed coming to work up until his last day which was February 27, 2019! We will all miss hearing "pretty good for an old geezer."

Bob's many years of involvement in the Catholic Church, local politics and community made him a legend among his peers and colleagues and the success of his company was something he took great pride in achieving. Over the years Bob helped California Land and Title Association (CLTA) in numerous legislative battles and efforts that benefitted the entire title industry. His many years of being active in local politics translated into some of CLTA's successes over the years. Bob was a past President of the Atwater/Castle Kiwanis club, Hospital Foundation and the Merced Golf and Country Club. Most importantly Bob was a loving husband and family man as well as a devout Catholic. He took great pride in his family. He is survived by his wife Evie, sons Bob (Peggy), John (Irene), daughter Peg (John); six grandkids; five step grandkids and seven great grandkids.

The funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9th at St. Patrick's Parish, 671 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced starting at 10:00 am with a reception at Merced Golf and Country Club directly after. In lieu of flowers please donate generously to like Bob always tried to do.

