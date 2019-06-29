Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Andrew Buchan

JUL 15, 1924 - JUN 18, 2019



Robert (Bob) Buchan was born in Merced on July 15, 1924 to James and Jean (Strachan) Buchan, the youngest of their seven children. He grew up in Merced, and like his siblings, helped in the family's bakery on Main Street. Bob enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1943, was in the third wave at Iwo Jima in 1945, and went on from there to participate in the occupation of Japan from 1945 until 1946, when he was honorably discharged.

Bob worked in the bakery business for a few years after the war, both in the family's bakery in Merced until it was sold and then in San Francisco. Eventually Bob returned home to Merced, where he worked delivering gas and then bakery goods before going to work for Plainsburg School as a bus driver and maintenance person, retiring in 1985. Not one to stay idle, in retirement he drove school buses for the handicapped and then drove as a volunteer for the Cancer Society and Veterans Administration transporting patients for their treatments.

In 1971 Bob married Geraldine (Geri) Dalziel. Bob and Geri met while taking square and round dancing classes. They enjoyed dancing together for many years. They also traveled extensively, visiting many sights in the US, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Especially memorable was their trip to Scotland and the city of Peterhead, from where Bob's parents and two oldest sisters had immigrated, and still had an aunt and many cousins there to visit. Remaining active together throughout their marriage, in more recent years they enjoyed daily walks at the mall and attending water aerobics classes.

Bob was known for his very special shortbread, which he made using his father's recipe. Every holiday he would make many batches and deliver them to his family and friends. We were all disappointed when he gave up making it at age 91.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Geri, who passed in December 2016, and was also preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, brothers Thomas, James, and William, and sisters Margaret McAuley, Helen Herlitz, and Dorothy Turnbow. Bob is survived by his only child from an early marriage, Jayne Brundage of Connecticut and her two sons Jonathan and Michael, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.

In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no services. Donations may be made to Merced County Historical Society, Merced Theatre Foundation, or a charity of donor's choice.

We extend our gratitude to the staff at Park Merced, his personal care givers, and Hinds Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our uncle.

www.cvobituaries.com





Robert Andrew BuchanJUL 15, 1924 - JUN 18, 2019Robert (Bob) Buchan was born in Merced on July 15, 1924 to James and Jean (Strachan) Buchan, the youngest of their seven children. He grew up in Merced, and like his siblings, helped in the family's bakery on Main Street. Bob enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1943, was in the third wave at Iwo Jima in 1945, and went on from there to participate in the occupation of Japan from 1945 until 1946, when he was honorably discharged.Bob worked in the bakery business for a few years after the war, both in the family's bakery in Merced until it was sold and then in San Francisco. Eventually Bob returned home to Merced, where he worked delivering gas and then bakery goods before going to work for Plainsburg School as a bus driver and maintenance person, retiring in 1985. Not one to stay idle, in retirement he drove school buses for the handicapped and then drove as a volunteer for the Cancer Society and Veterans Administration transporting patients for their treatments.In 1971 Bob married Geraldine (Geri) Dalziel. Bob and Geri met while taking square and round dancing classes. They enjoyed dancing together for many years. They also traveled extensively, visiting many sights in the US, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Especially memorable was their trip to Scotland and the city of Peterhead, from where Bob's parents and two oldest sisters had immigrated, and still had an aunt and many cousins there to visit. Remaining active together throughout their marriage, in more recent years they enjoyed daily walks at the mall and attending water aerobics classes.Bob was known for his very special shortbread, which he made using his father's recipe. Every holiday he would make many batches and deliver them to his family and friends. We were all disappointed when he gave up making it at age 91.Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Geri, who passed in December 2016, and was also preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, brothers Thomas, James, and William, and sisters Margaret McAuley, Helen Herlitz, and Dorothy Turnbow. Bob is survived by his only child from an early marriage, Jayne Brundage of Connecticut and her two sons Jonathan and Michael, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no services. Donations may be made to Merced County Historical Society, Merced Theatre Foundation, or a charity of donor's choice.We extend our gratitude to the staff at Park Merced, his personal care givers, and Hinds Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our uncle. Published in Merced Sun Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close