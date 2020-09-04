Robert C. BehrensJan 25, 1926 - Aug 4, 2020Robert (Bob) Chadwick Behrens, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, AZ. He was born January 25, 1926 in Montclair, NJ to H.Harold and Elsie Behrens.Bob grew up in New Jersey where he attended Montclair High School. He attended Colgate University (Hamilton NY), November 1943 to June 1945 where is was fondly known as "Big Red", the quarterback of the football team. Bob only spent 2 ½ years as an undergraduate when he entered Long Island College of Medicine at 19 years of age, where he received his M.D. and subsequently awarded his B.S. (chemistry) from Colgate University.Robert served during WWII in the U.S. Navy (March 1944-Dec 1945) where he was a hospital Corpsman, Apprentice Seaman. During the Korean War, he served again in the U.S. Navy (Sept 1952-Sept 1954) as the Medical Officer aboard the U.S.S. Turner. As a Lieutenant, Robert was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserve (Jan 1960).Robert opened his medical/surgical practice in Atlanta, GA in 1955 where he stayed until moving his family to Merced, CA (1960). He maintained a thriving surgical practice in Merced until 1969 when he accepted a Cardiac/Thoracic Residency in San Francisco. Upon completion, he moved his family to Phoenix, AZ.Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife Eileen (Aug 1965), son Bob (July 2018) and granddaughter AmandaHe is survived by his wife Anne of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Leslie Fournier of Merced, CA, his son Rick (Lisa) of Phoenix AZ, son Stephen (Sandra) Gilbert, AZ, daughter Cynthia Smith, Junction City, Ohio, Chemayne (Bob) Robens Phoenix, AZ; as well as 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Bob will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, skilled surgeon, avid golfer, fiercely competitive Bridge player and proud Patriot.Private family Memorial will be held in Phoenix.