Robert Wilson ChristianSep 17, 1944 - May 10, 2020Robert Wilson Christian passed away peacefully into Jesus' loving arms on May 10, 2020 in Merced, California at the age of 75 years old. He was born on September 17, 1944 in Wheeler, Texas to Bill and Ocie Christian. They moved to California a few years later where he grew up for most of his life in Chowchilla. Between attending college at Cal Poly and Fresno City, he served in the United States Army and in Vietnam from 1966-1967. After his service, he began working in agriculture at Continental Grain doing custom harvesting. He worked for PCA, Saulsbury Orchards, and Central Valley Processing. He also had his own marketing business along the way. He loved sharing his knowledge with friends and colleagues. He was a great man to those he loved.Robert is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ocie Christian; his sister, Barbara Baker and his brother-in-law Norman Dill.He is survived by his wife, Sandy Christian; daughter Meggan Rollins (Rob); son Nolan Christian (Karissa); sisters Arla Dill and Billie Ruth Craig (David); his grandkids Brody, Jacie, Kinsley and one coming soon. He also leaves behind his nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.A private interment was held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Chowchilla District Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Corona Virus.Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.