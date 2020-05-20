Robert Christian
1944 - 2020
Robert Wilson Christian
Sep 17, 1944 - May 10, 2020
Robert Wilson Christian passed away peacefully into Jesus' loving arms on May 10, 2020 in Merced, California at the age of 75 years old. He was born on September 17, 1944 in Wheeler, Texas to Bill and Ocie Christian. They moved to California a few years later where he grew up for most of his life in Chowchilla. Between attending college at Cal Poly and Fresno City, he served in the United States Army and in Vietnam from 1966-1967. After his service, he began working in agriculture at Continental Grain doing custom harvesting. He worked for PCA, Saulsbury Orchards, and Central Valley Processing. He also had his own marketing business along the way. He loved sharing his knowledge with friends and colleagues. He was a great man to those he loved.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ocie Christian; his sister, Barbara Baker and his brother-in-law Norman Dill.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Christian; daughter Meggan Rollins (Rob); son Nolan Christian (Karissa); sisters Arla Dill and Billie Ruth Craig (David); his grandkids Brody, Jacie, Kinsley and one coming soon. He also leaves behind his nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.
A private interment was held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Chowchilla District Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Corona Virus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.
Published in Chowchilla News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel
140 South 6th Street
Chowchilla, CA 93610
5596653012
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 17, 2020
Offering you my deepest sympathy. May the God of all comfort carry you through this difficult time. Psalms 119:76
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort heal your heart.
