Robert D. Blum
Robert David Blum, 73, of Merced, California, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, after a long illness. Robert was born on Dec. 28, 1945 in Los Angeles, California, one of three sons to Alan Blaine Blum and Virginia (Singleton) Blum. After graduating from Corona High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War as a pathfinder and helicopter door gunner in the 101 st Airborne division. Among many other decorations, he was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart in 1966. He was a life member of the 101 st Airborne Division Asso. and the Vietnam Helicopter Crew Members Asso.. Robert was married in Corona, California in 1967 to Kathy Ann Koch of Buffalo, New York. After relocating to the Merced area in 1984, Robert spent a long career working for the Merced Irrigation District until his retirement as a Director of Administrative Services in 2010. He enjoyed arts and crafts and in particular he enjoyed refurbishing old straight razors and
working on stained glass. He could be found most days during retirement spending time working on projects or watching the San Francisco 49ers. One of his fondest memories over the last 20 years was cooking community fundraising meals with Mike Salvadori and the Salvadori cooking crew.
Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy Ann Blum, of Merced, California and son, Jon Christian Blum, of Roseville, California and many, many friends. The family would like to thank Hinds Hospice of Merced for providing exceptional care. He will be laid to rest in the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert D. Blum https://www.newbeginngsfoanimalsmerced.prg
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019